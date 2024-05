RF attacks Ukraine with ballistics and drones; Air Defense down all Shaheds

Overnight into May 20, the russian army carried out another night attack against Ukraine. Air defense managed to destroy all Shahed-131/136 UAVs launched by the enemy.

This follows from a statement by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, posted on Telegram.

During the shelling, the enemy attacked the Kharkiv Region with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and also launched 29 Shahed missiles from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk Oblasts.

The following were involved in repelling the attack:

fighter aircraft;

anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force;

mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine;

electronic warfare units.

A total of 29 Shaheds were destroyed in:

Odesa Region;

Mykolayiv Region;

Poltava Region;

Lviv Region.

