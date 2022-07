If the authorities of Ukraine decide to attack the Crimean Bridge, it will turn into a devastating retaliatory blow, said the member of the Russian State Duma Mikhail Sheremet. This was reported by Info24 on Sunday, July 17.

Sheremet said that Ukraine will not be able to recover from the Russian response to the attack on the Crimean Bridge. The MP emphasized that the responsibility for a possible attack will also be borne by the United States, since, according to him, the United States supplies the Ukrainian state with weapons.

"An attempt to attack the Crimean Bridge will turn out to be a devastating blow to decision-making centers in Kyiv, military infrastructure and logistics channels for the supply of weapons. For its provocation, the Kyiv regime will receive such a response that it will no longer be able to recover," the publication quoted the MP as saying.

At the same time, the Russian politician said that the bridge and the infrastructure of Crimea in general are well protected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 16, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine can use American multiple-launch fire systems (M142 HIMARS) and other long-range MLRS against the facilities of the Russian Federation in Crimea.

On July 8, the former commander in chief of NATO's joint forces in Europe, General Philip Breedlove, stated that the Crimean Bridge is a legitimate target of an attack by Ukraine.

On April 21, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, announced that as soon as Kyiv has a chance to strike the Kerch or Crimea Bridges, it will be done.