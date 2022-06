Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has commented on the statement of the Head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the resumption of negotiations with the Russian Federation after a series of counterattacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Medvedev wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"The chief negotiator from Ukraine considers it possible to resume negotiations with Russia from the end of August. It is possible too. The question is whether there will be anything to talk about and with whom," he wrote.

Recall that in an interview with Voice of America, David Arakhamia predicted the resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia late in August this year, after the Ukrainian military carries out a number of counterattacks.

Earlier, we reported that on June 14, Aide to the President of Russia Yuri Ushakov said that the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia had been paused.

Besides, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov believes that there can be no peace treaty with Russia, and the war should end only with the surrender of the Russian Federation.