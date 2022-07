Chief of the Defense Staff of the United Kingdom, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, has said that Russia has already lost more than 30% of its combat capability on land, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the Daily Mail on Sunday, July 17.

Radakin said that after the invasion of Ukraine, up to 50,000 Russian soldiers were killed or injured, about 1,700 Russian tanks and about 4,000 armored fighting vehicles were destroyed.

"This is Russia as a challenge to the world order, Russia is failing in all of these ambitions. Russia is an even more diminished nation than it was at the beginning of February. Its ground forces are probably less of a threat in the short term because of the degradation, the attrition that we're seeing under the time of their fighting in Ukraine," the commander emphasized.

Radakin stated that in almost 150 days of hostilities, Russia was able to seize less than 10% of Ukraine's territory in Donbas, while losing 30% of its combat capability. The commander believes that Putin has already lost the war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Putin may have ordered the capture of Kharkiv and the non-occupied part of Kharkiv region.

On July 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian Federation has not yet taken any serious action in the war against Ukraine.

On July 3, Putin signed a new decree on preparations for mobilization in Russia.