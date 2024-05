Share:













On May 17, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed three Deputy Ministers of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.

This is stated in the message of the government, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, the government dismissed Oleksandra Azarkhina and Yurii Vaskov from the post of the Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, and Hanna Yurchenko from the post the Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure for European Integration.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 9, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

At the same time, on May 14, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily assigned the duties of the Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure to First Deputy Minister Vasyl Shkurakov.