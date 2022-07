During the day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled multiple offensive attempts of the Russian occupation forces near Sloviansk and Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupying forces tried to improve their tactical position near the settlements of Krasnopillia, Mazanivka, Dovhenke, Ivanivka and Dolyna, which are located on two sides of the administrative border between Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

"Ukrainian soldiers skillfully defended themselves, inflicted significant losses on the invaders and forced them to flee. An enemy armed reconnaissance attempt near Dolyna ended with the same result,” it was reported.

Russian troops continue massive shelling of Ukrainian-controlled settlements from artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

The invaders shelled the areas of the settlements of Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Adamivka, Barvinkove, Husarivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nova Dmytrivka, Khrestyshche, Nikopol, Sulyhivka, and Kostiantynivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops tried to advance in the direction of Spirne - Ivano-Dariivka. According to the General Staff, the enemy suffered losses from the "dagger" fire of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and randomly retreated.

The Russians fired at the settlements of Berestove, Soledar, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, Maiorsk from barrel and rocket artillery.

It is also reported about air strikes by Russian troops on Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vershyna and Yakovlivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today Russian troops tried to advance from the border north of Kharkiv, but were stopped by the Ukrainian military.

And according to the statement of the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Kherson region, the Ukrainian military attacked the ammunition depot, which Russian troops deployed in the village of Charivne.