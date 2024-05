Thanks to warming, electricity deficit decreases, but it is still significant

Thanks to the warming and sunny weather, the deficit of electricity in the power system has decreased somewhat, but in the evening and night hours, its shortage is significant.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Because of this, on May 20, for the period from 18:00 to 24:00 in all regions of Ukraine, hourly shutdown schedules will be in effect for industrial and household consumers. They can be applied in case of exceeding the defined volumes of consumption limits, which the dispatch center of Ukrenergo has already demonstrated to each regional energy company," the message says.

According to the report, on May 19, in order to overcome the deficit in the energy system, at the request of Ukrenergo, the emergency supply of electricity to Ukraine from 12:00 to 8:00 a.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. from the power systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia was activated.

On the night of May 20, from 12:00 to 7:00 a.m., emergency aid from European countries was also used.

During the day, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 19,499 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1,415 MW.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine received emergency aid from the energy systems of three EU countries at night and in the morning.