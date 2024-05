Another victory. Berinchyk becomes the lightweight world champion

Ukrainian boxer Denys Berinchyk defeated Mexican Emanuel Navarrete in the fight for the WBO lightweight championship belt.

The fight in the American San Diego lasted all 12 rounds. At the end, the judges announced that the victory was won by a Ukrainian athlete.

For Berinchyk, this is the first belt of the world champion in professional boxing. He continued his winning streak - 20 wins in 20 fights.

A video was posted on social media showing another Ukrainian boxer, Oleksandr Usyk, watching Berinchyk's fight in his hotel room and rejoicing over the victory.

We will remind, on the same night in Saudi Arabia, Usyk defeated the British Tyson Fury by technical knockout.

Ukrainian boxer Denys Berinchyk turned on the sound of an air alert at a press conference before the fight in San Diego.