Russian Troops Trying To Improve Positions In 2 Directions - General Staff

The troops of the Russian Federation are trying to improve their positions in 2 directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivsk directions," the authority said.

The enemy exerts systematic fire influence on positions along the line of confrontation in order to tie down the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy uses assault and army aviation.

In some areas, it produces fortification equipment for advanced positions.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Sloviyansk direction.

Artillery shelling was recorded near Starodubivka, Mayaky, Rayhorodok, Siversk, Kryva Luka, Donetske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and an airstrike near Serebrianka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired from tanks, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Yakovlivka, Berestove, Pokrovskoye, Soledar, Bilohorivka, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Kodema, Bakhmut and Vesela Dolyna.

The enemy also launched air strikes near Berestove, Bilohorivka and Vershyna.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian military suppressed an enemy assault attempt near Dementievka near Kharkiv.

The invaders tried to storm in order to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Mazanivka, Ivanivka and Dolyna (Sloviyansk direction). However, their attempts were unsuccessful, the Armed Forces of Ukraine drove the Russians back.