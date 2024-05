Share:













The helicopter of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, which crashed on Sunday, May 19, completely burned up after falling. None of the passengers and crew survived, Reuters reports.

As an Iranian official told the agency, the helicopter completely burned up after the fall. However, as of 6:20 a.m., Monday, May 20, Kyiv time, there is still no official information about the fate of the passengers.

Rescuers conducted search and rescue operations all night despite the bad weather. It was cold, foggy, and raining in the area where the plane fell.

Raisi's helicopter was discovered 30 kilometers from the village of Taval in the province of East Azerbaijan. According to preliminary data, the helicopter fell on the mountain and caught fire: the helicopter was found almost completely burnt.

The wreckage of the helicopter was discovered thanks to a Turkish drone.

According to Mehr, the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, was killed in a helicopter accident on the border with Azerbaijan. Along with him, the head of the Foreign Ministry, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who accompanied Raisi on the trip, was killed.

In addition to them, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, Malek Rahmati, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in East Azerbaijan province, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, and several other unnamed persons were in the helicopter. They all died.

Later, this information was confirmed by a government representative and state television. Rescuers at the crash site of the presidential plane did not find any signs of survivors. According to the Iranian constitution, special presidential elections must be held within 50 days.