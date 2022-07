The enemy continues to gradually expand the occupied territory in Donetsk region. At the same time, the Russian Federation claims that they have taken control of the village of Hryhorivka.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

In particular, the daily report notes that Russian forces are also continuing their offensive along the main supply route of the E-40 Highway in the direction of the cities of Sloviyansk and Kramatorsk.

At the same time, the shortage of personnel in the armed forces of Russia may make the Russian Ministry of Defense resort to non-traditional recruiting. It includes the recruitment of personnel from Russian prisons for Wagner private military company.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders tried to storm in order to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Mazanivka, Ivanivka, and Dolyna (the Sloviyansk direction). However, their attempts were unsuccessful, the Armed Forces of Ukraine drove the Russians back.

The Russian military stormed the village of Dementiyivka, 30 km from Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military suppressed an enemy assault attempt in the Dementiyivka area near Kharkiv.