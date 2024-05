Regional Administration shows consequences of russian attack on place of rest near Kharkiv: 16 wounded and 5 k

On the morning of May 19, the russian occupation forces struck a double blow on the Kharkiv district - they attacked a place of rest. Among the 16 injured are a paramedic, an ambulance driver and a child. Among the 5 killed is a pregnant woman.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and showed the consequences of the russian attack.

Thus, the russian occupiers struck the Malodanylivska community of the Kharkiv district. The enemy attacked the area where local residents were resting.

"The type of weapon is Iskander-M. The russians struck the object twice - they are once again using the "double strikes" tactic, which is aimed at destroying civilians, medics and rescuers," the message reads.

According to the Regional Military Administration, 16 people were wounded and 5 people were killed as a result of shelling of a civilian object. Among the killed is a pregnant woman.

Among the wounded, in particular, an emergency paramedic, as well as an ambulance driver, an 8-year-old child with minor injuries. 9 wounded are in serious condition.

Photo: t.me/synegubov

Photo: t.me/synegubov

Photo: t.me/synegubov

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into May 19, the russian occupation forces attacked the Odesa Region with Shahed type attack drones. As a result of falling debris, the administrative building in the Odesa district was damaged.