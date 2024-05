Share:













On the morning of May 19, the russian occupation army attacked a recreation center near Kharkiv with two Iskander-M missiles. It became known that the number of killed as a result of the attack increased to 6, and the number of injured - to at least 27.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Thus, according to the investigation, on May 19, around 11:00 a.m., the russian armed forces launched a missile attack on a recreation center in the village of Cherkaska Lozova of the Malodanylivska community. About 10 minutes later, the russian army again hit the same place with a missile.

It was known that among the killed was a woman who was seven months pregnant. And among the injured are a police officer and an ambulance paramedic who came to help people after the first blow. An 8-year-old girl also received minor injuries.

According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the settlement with two Iskander-M missiles from the territory of the Belgorod Oblast of the russian federation.

"The aggressor state once again used the "repeated strike" tactic in the Kharkiv Region, which is aimed at the death of the civilian population, law enforcement officers, medics, and rescuers," the report says.

Meanwhile, it became known that, according to updated data, there are at least 27 wounded. Among them are already two police officers. In addition, the number of killed has increased to 6 people.

It is indicated that the fate of one of the employees of the recreation center, which was attacked by the russian army today, is still unknown. It was established that at the time of the attack he was near a reservoir and was fishing.

Consequences of the russian attack. Photo: t.me/prokuratura_kharkiv

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after that the occupiers fired missiles at Kharkiv. One missile landed on a cemetery, and the second hit a resting place of Kharkiv residents.