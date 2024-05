Share:













Tang Renjian, China's minister of agriculture and rural affairs, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law, an official statement said.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Tang, also secretary of the leading Party members' group of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.

Tang was appointed agriculture minister in December 2020.

The 62-year-old Tang started his political career in the agriculture ministry and worked in different roles in the sector for about two decades before stints at provincial governments including Guangxi autonomous region and Gansu province.

Tang also helmed China’s food security campaign, an increasingly important priority for the country’s top leadership.