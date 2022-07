Russians Massively Shelling Sloviansk. Mayor Urged To Stay In Shelters

The Russian occupation troops staged a heavy shelling of Sloviansk of Donetsk region. Citizens need to stay in shelters. The mayor of the city Vadym Liakh announced this on Facebook on Tuesday, July 5.

“Sloviansk! Massive shelling of the city! Center, Pivnichnyi. Everyone stay in shelters. I will provide additional information later,” Liakh wrote.

Local residents share the consequences of Russian strikes on the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 4, French journalists came under fire in Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

On July 3, the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh, reported on the most massive shelling of the city in recent times.

On July 1, Russian troops shelled Sloviansk with cluster shells, killing 4 civilians and injuring 7.