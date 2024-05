Usyk was forced to go to hospital after victory over Fury

Doctors insisted that Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk go to the hospital after his victory over British boxer Tyson Fury. The athlete is suspected of having a fractured jaw.

The victorious conference after the fight began without Usyk. According to his promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk, the boxer was sent to the hospital at the insistence of doctors. The athlete came to the meeting with journalists later. On his face, hematomas under his eyes, received during the fight, were visible.

How the fight between Usyk and Fury ended

Overnight into May 19, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk became the absolute heavyweight champion of the world after defeating the British Tyson Fury. Before the fight, the boxers controlled all the main belts of the WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO and WBC. Accordingly, after the victory, the titles passed to the Ukrainian.

The fight lasted all 12 rounds. However, in the 9th round, Usyk sent the Briton to a knockdown. Fury missed a series of punches and ended up under the ropes. However, he was able to continue the fight. At the end of the fight, two of the three judges awarded victory to the Ukrainian athlete.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk became the first absolute world heavyweight champion in 24 years. Before that, all five belts were owned by the Klitschko brothers. However, Tyson Fury has already said that he wants a rematch.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the eve of the fight for the title of absolute world champion in super heavyweight, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury held a weigh-in and pushed shoulders.