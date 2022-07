In Donbas, occupiers are likely to focus their efforts on taking several small towns over the next week, including Siversk and Dolyna on the outskirts of Sloviyansk and Kramatorsk.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

"The urban areas of Sloviyansk and Kramatorsk are likely to remain the main targets at this stage of the operation," the summary said.

The British Ministry of Defense notes that Russia continues to seek to undermine the legitimacy of the Ukrainian state and strengthen its own governance and administrative control over the occupied parts of Ukraine. Recently there was an initiative on the "twinning" of Russian and Ukrainian cities and regions and a decree making it easier for Ukrainians to obtain Russian citizenship.

However, anti-Russian sentiment in occupied Ukraine leads to the persecution of Russian and pro-Russian officials. The Russian-appointed administration of Velykyi Burluk has admitted that one of its mayors was killed on July 11, 2022 in a car bombing, British intelligence recalled.

"The persecution of officials is likely to intensify, exacerbating the already serious problems facing the Russian occupiers, and potentially increasing pressure on already reduced military and security forces," the UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, yesterday, Russian troops tried to advance from the side of the border north of Kharkiv, but were stopped by the Ukrainian military.

And according to the statement of the South Operational Command of the AFU, in Kherson region, the Ukrainian military attacked the ammunition depot, which the Russian troops placed in the village of Charivne.

Meanwhile, the AFU successfully repulsed the enemy assault in the direction of the settlements of Dovhenke and Dolyna.