The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repulse attempts by the Russian military to storm Sievierodonetsk and Toshkivka.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy exerted fire influence on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from mortars, artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Toshkivka, Ustynivka, Borovske, Metelkine.

Enemy army aviation launched an airstrike near Bila Hora.

"Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulse enemy assaults in Sievierodonetsk and Toshkivka, the fighting continues," the General Staff notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the offensive of Russian invaders in the Novopavlivske and Bakhmut directions.

On the 106th day of the war, the battles for Sievierodonetsk continue, the Russians advanced on Bohorodychne and Dovhenke, carried out unsuccessful assaults on Toshkivka, Rotov, Mykolaivka and Kamyshevakha, and are preparing to force the Pivdennobuzke direction.

The occupiers are fixed in the center of Sievierodonetsk and are advancing in the Lyman area.