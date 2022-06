Enemy In South Strengthening Its Advanced Positions By Building Long-Term Firing Points - General Staff

In the south of Ukraine, the enemy strengthens the fortification equipment of the advanced positions by building long-term firing points.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy suffers losses. Trying to contain Ukrainian defense forces, it fired artillery, mortars and multiple rocket launchers at the Murakhivka, Topolyne, Bila Krynytsia and Marine districts.

The enemy fired airstrikes at civilian infrastructure near Ochakiv and Kutsurub.

Russians also conduct air reconnaissance using UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians deployed two rocket batteries and one battery of barrel artillery in Kherson region.

Russian occupiers are equipping positions in Shylova Balka and Prydniprovske in the south of Ukraine.

The Russian military is preparing to force water bodies in the south of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military is located a few kilometers from enemy positions in Kherson region. Our country needs long-range weapons to liberate the south from the invaders.