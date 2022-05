The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers from Slovakia. Minister of Defence of Slovakia Jaroslav Nad has announced this, reports Defense 24.

Fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already undergoing training to master the self-propelled gun-howitzers. In total, eight units of this equipment will be sent to Ukraine.

The Zuzana 2 is an upgrade to the previous 155mm version of the Zuzana. In 2018, the Slovak army purchased 25 artillery systems. They were transferred to the military last July to replace the previous generation.

Thanks to a 52-caliber barrel, instead of 45, the gun mount is capable of firing at a maximum distance of up to 40 km. The tower is capable of turning 360 degrees, and thanks to automation, the number of crew members has been reduced from 4 to 3. Also, the howitzer has an automatic loading machine, which allows you to fire in MRSI mode - several shells can hit the target at the same time.

