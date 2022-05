US Will Not Send Ukraine Missile Systems That Can Reach Russia - Media

The United States will not send Ukraine missile systems that can reach the territory of Russia, said U.S. President Joe Biden. This was reported by Reuters on Monday, May 30.

"We're not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems” that can reach into Russia, Biden told reporters after arriving back at the White House after a weekend in Delaware.

The Ukrainian government previously requested longer-range weapons - Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS). CNN and The Washington Post reported Friday that the Biden administration is leaning toward sending this and the highly mobile HIMARS artillery missile systems as part of a larger military aid package to Ukraine. Reuters points out that it is unclear what system the U.S. President meant in his remarks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 27, CNN reported that the U.S. could soon approve deliveries of Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) to Ukraine.

Also on May 27, the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said that the U.S. continues to discuss the provision of MLRS to Ukraine, while Ukraine emphasizes the urgency of its provision.

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak called on partner countries to transfer MLRS to Ukraine, since Russia is already using the heaviest non-nuclear weapons against the country.