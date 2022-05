French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna has assured that soon France will supply Ukraine with a new batch of Caesar howitzers. She said this at a joint briefing with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Recently, the President of the Republic confirmed his readiness to continue our military assistance at the request of President Zelenskyy. There will soon be new deliveries of Caesar self-propelled guns and we will continue to cooperate in this context," she said.

Answering clarifying questions, Colonna advised that she could not publicly speak in more detail about this, but made it clear that the supply of weapons would be in the coming weeks.

Kuleba said at a briefing that during negotiations with his French counterpart, he stressed the extreme relevance of providing Ukraine with additional 155 mm caliber artillery systems to win the battle in the Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Caesar howitzers are already on the front line and expressed gratitude to the partners for the assistance provided.

Official reports do not indicate how many Caesar howitzers have already been transferred to Ukraine, but during one of the broadcasts on the Feigin Live channel, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych, commenting on Zaluzhnyi's message, said that while there are 6 such howitzers in Ukraine, they have shown their effectiveness and Ukraine is grateful to its partners for them, but this is not enough for a tangible effect.

Caesar is a self-propelled artillery installation of a new generation, it makes it possible to hit the enemy at a distance of 20 km or more from the front line with high accuracy.

These are self-propelled guns on a wheeled chassis, which makes them mobile and maneuverable, the installation is equipped with an automated self-positioning and homing system for the target, has a fairly high rate of fire - 5 rounds per minute and high accuracy of fire, several types of 155 mm ammunition utilized by member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) can be used.