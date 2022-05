Ukrainian military equipment will be repaired and modernized in Slovakia. It is reported by Pravda with reference to the press secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Slovakia Martina Koval Kakascikova.

"We can confirm that the state joint-stock company Konstrukta – Defence has signed a contract for the repair and modernization of Ukrainian military equipment. In the first order, we are talking about dozens of BRDM-2 armored vehicles," the spokeswoman said.

Representatives of the Slovak government have repeatedly stated their determination to continue supporting Ukraine, both in the form of humanitarian and military assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Slovakia is preparing to transfer MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine.

On April 30, the United States Department of Defense showed the loading of a batch of M113 armored personnel carriers to be sent to Ukraine.

On April 29, servicemen of the U.S. National Guard began training the Ukrainian military in the use of artillery mounts, which have already begun to enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Training will take place in Germany.