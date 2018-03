RGC Trading Signs Contract With Eustream On Access To Gas Transport Facilities Of Slovakia

Economy

Poroshenko Will Visit Zakarpattia Region, Meet With Slovak President On June 11

Politics

Diplomat Filipchuk Possesses Permanent Resident Card Of Slovakia

Politics

Poroshenko For Bolstering Ukraine’s Cooperation With Visegrad Four

World

Foreign Ministry Dismisses Ukrainian Embassy In Slovakia’s First Secretary Lischishin For Violating Her Oath