Germany has responded to Ukraine's reproaches of insufficient military assistance, saying that Berlin "cannot fulfill all the wishes" of Ukraine.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck stated this in an interview with Die Welt.

“It is by no means the case that Germany delivers nothing or too little. It is true that Berlin cannot fulfill all the wishes of Ukraine. This results in a certain amount of tension,” he said.

Habeck recalled that now Germany is training the Ukrainian military at the Panzerhaubitze 2000.

“This is one of the most modern artillery weapons. This requires training. Meanwhile, Ukraine itself says that its soldiers needed full training. Germany will soon deliver these weapons to Ukraine,” he added.

The Minister suggested that criticism of Kyiv may be due to the fact that “Germany has maintained too uncritical relationship with the Russian government in recent years.” In particular, it allowed completing the construction of Nord Stream 2.

“Despite the annexation of Crimea, it built Nord Stream 2, hit Ukraine in the head and ignored the warnings of our Eastern European partners. It has an effect. Today we face the debts into which we got in the past,” Habeck said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Welt, over the past two months, Germany has sent only two batches of weapons to Ukraine, which contained only small devices. Much of what the Federal Government promised to deliver was never brought in.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi turned to Western partners and recalled that the supply of weapons to Ukraine cannot be delayed, because the life of people defending the world from the invaders depends on this.