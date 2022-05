10,000 Mariupol Residents Could Die Before Yearend Due To Unbearable Conditions And Diseases - City Council

The Mariupol City Council states that over 10,000 civilians could die due to unbearable conditions and diseases in Mariupol by the end of the year.

The city council announced this in a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The invaders have turned Mariupol into a medieval ghetto. So the mortality rate will be appropriate. Without medicines and medical care, restoration of water supply and serviceable sewerage, epidemics will begin in the city," Mayor Vadym Boichenko is quoted in the statement.

He added that now most of the population of Mariupol are old people and sick people.

Mortality among vulnerable categories without proper conditions will increase significantly.

"By the end of the year, more than 10,000 people could die in Mariupol from diseases and unbearable conditions. Now there are 150,000-170,000 people in the city," the statement says.

According to the mayor, part of Mariupol residents returned to the city from nearby settlements, as they cannot leave the occupied territory due to the cruel filtration system.

"The Russians continue the genocide that they started on February 24. Our people are in mortal danger. Therefore, a complete evacuation of the city is needed," Boichenko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, units of Russian troops resumed the storm on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region), where Ukrainian military personnel continue to defend.