About 260,000 persons liable for military service updated their data during the two days of operation of the Reserve+ [Резерв+] application.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Dmytro Lazutkin, on the air of the Kyiv24.News TV channel.

"If we talk about the Reserve+ application, about the new service that was launched on May 18 and actually immediately caused a great stir, then about 260,000 Ukrainians clarified their data there, essentially updated their data," he said.

He noted that 80 times more people updated their data through the Reserve+ application than through the Centers for Provision of Administrative Services.

However, there are currently no final statistics on Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers, because the process is constantly ongoing and citizens are updating the data.

As a reminder, a mobile application for those liable for military service Reserve+ has appeared in Ukraine. It will contain a QR code with the status of a person liable for military service, conscript or reservist. It will be able to be scanned by the relevant authorities.

Persons liable for military service, after updating their data in the application, will be able to see information about themselves from the Oberih register.