The spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Senior Lieutenant Dmytro Lazutkin has explained whether summons can be handed over to a citizen liable for military service at work.

He told about this in the information digest of the Ministry of Defense on a YouTube channel.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Procedure for Organizing and Maintaining Military Records of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of executive bodies of village, town, city councils, as well as employers, heads of enterprises of institutions and organizations notify, serve summons, familiarize with orders about the need to arrive at territorial recruitment centers," he commented.

As previously reported, the Reserve+ application appeared on Google Play and the AppStore at 12 a.m. on May 18. Using this application, Ukrainians will be able to update their data and access information in the Oberih registry.

Recall that at the beginning of the month, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that after updating the data through the electronic cabinet, the call for the passage of a military medical commission will be carried out through a separate summons.