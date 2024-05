Share:













Copied



An increase in air temperature will make it possible to avoid power outages at night and in the morning. However, generally, during the summer, fall and next winter, blackouts may still apply.

This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the board chairperson of Ukrenergo, on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon.

"As we announced, tomorrow from 6 p.m. to midnight, hourly shutdown schedules will probably be applied for industrial enterprises and the population due to the fact that the power system does not have enough capacity to cover the evening peak of consumption," the official emphasized.

Weather conditions will soon be more favorable; the temperature will rise. Accordingly, consumption will be slightly lower than last week.

"Therefore, we hope that this will make it possible to avoid blackouts at night, as was the case in some places this week, and also during the period of morning peak consumption," the board chairperson noted.

Kudrytskyi added that this could last at least during the summer, autumn, and next winter.

"Under these conditions, the lights will be turned off until the generation is restored. It will take months. And this is provided that there is no new enemy shelling," he concluded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expects to significantly decentralize the energy system during the second half of 2024.

On May 16, the director of the Energy Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko, said that Ukraine will have to live with a shortage of electricity for at least the next two years.

Also, on May 16, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that the situation in the energy system may improve as early as next week, but it will not be possible to completely avoid blackouts either in summer or autumn.