Markarova names reasons why US should allow hitting russia with its weapons

Ukraine should have the right to beat places from where the aggressor country of the russian federation carries out its attacks with weapons of partners, since it is waging a defensive war.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova stated this in an interview with CBS News.

"We had this discussion for two years now. We have the right to defend ourselves. This - we are defending ourselves whether we are striking Russian troops on our territory or Russian troops outside of our territory," she said.

At the same time, Markarova did not publicly discuss at what stage Ukraine is in discussions with the United States or other partners on this issue.

“It's clear that Russia is an aggressor here. It's clear when they're preparing something. So, the UN rules, the international law and every other rules that exist in this country, which Russia violated, by the way, give us a clear right to defend ourselves by striking an aggressor, whether on our territory or for - or where they're launching or starting the attack from,” the Ambassador explained.

Meanwhile, a group of Ukrainian parliamentarians arrived in Washington in order to try to obtain consent from the U.S. authorities to use American weapons to launch attacks on russia.