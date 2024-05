Share:













Copied



Ukraine has prospects for a new counteroffensive. But first it is necessary to stabilize the front and stop the russian offensive.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with AFP journalists.

"There are prospects. For this, first of all, it is necessary to stabilize the situation at the front. Now it is unstable. Now it is their turn. They must be stopped. We will stop them, and then we must have the appropriate staffing of the brigades in order to count on the next steps, counteroffensives, etc.," said the Head of the Ukrainian state.

To the question of whether there will be a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2025, Zelenskyy answered: "I can't say. But I know (when it will happen, - ed.), but I can't (say, - ed.)."