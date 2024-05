Reserve+ tops iPhone app chart; it was downloaded by more than 100,000 Android users

Share:













Copied



The Reserve+ [Резерв+] mobile application for persons liable for military service has topped the iPhone applications chart; it was downloaded by more than 100,000 Android users.

This is evidenced by data from the App Store (a digital distribution platform developed and supported by Apple) and Google Play (an application store that allows owners of Android devices to download and buy various applications), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to Google Play, more than 100,000 users have already downloaded the Reserve+ application, 5,140 have left reviews, the assessment of the application is 1.5 points out of 5 points.

The App Store digital distribution platform does not have data on the number of downloads of the application, but it is indicated that Reserve+ topped the applications chart.

In reviews, users complain that the application does not operate well.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, over two days of operation of the Reserve+ application, about 260,000 soldiers updated their data.