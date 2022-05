Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the Seimas (parliament) of Lithuania recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“"Lithuania has recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people! Thanks to Speaker of Seimas of Lithuania Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen and all members for the unanimous adoption of this historic decision," the head of the Verkhovna Rada wrote.

According to him, the adopted resolution also states that Russia is a state that supports and carries out terrorism.

"I call on the whole world to pick up the baton so that the memory of the massacres of Ukrainians will never be erased by the enemy!" Stefanchuk summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Estonia and Latvia recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.

Also, the Parliament of Canada recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.

The Verkhovna Rada recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine during the invasion in 2022 as genocide of the Ukrainian people and called on the international community to recognize the genocide.