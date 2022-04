The Parliament of Canada recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Parliament of Canada has recognized the actions of Russia in Ukraine as genocide. The House of Commons of the Parliament unanimously voted for the decision," the statement says.

According to the statement, the resolution refers to mass atrocities, systematic cases of deliberate killings of civilians, desecration of corpses, forced displacement of Ukrainian children, torture, bodily harm, and rape.

"Thank to our partners. Russia's crimes are the genocide of the Ukrainian people, which must be stopped," Yermak stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Latvia and Estonia recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.

The Verkhovna Rada recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine during the invasion in 2022 as genocide of the Ukrainian people and called on the international community to recognize the genocide.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that they were disappointed by the refusal of French President Emmanuel Macron to call the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine genocide and the fact that he considers Ukrainians and Russians "brothers".