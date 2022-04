The Seimas of Latvia recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This was reported on the website of the Latvian Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Thursday, April 21, the Seimas unanimously adopted a statement on the aggression of the Russian Federation and war crimes in Ukraine, expressing solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. The Seimas statement recognizes that Russia is currently carrying out genocide against the Ukrainian people," the statement said.

The statement adopted by the Seimas expressed support for the initiative of democratic countries to join efforts to collect evidence and investigate war crimes committed by the Russian Federation throughout Ukraine.

The Seimas strongly condemns Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine with the support and participation of the Belarusian regime.

The statement emphasizes that Russia's unjustified invasion of the territory of Ukraine is a gross violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a clear violation of Russia's obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Estonia recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.