Russia Blocking All Proposed Options For Evacuation Of Military From Azovstal - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is taking all available steps to evacuate the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who held the defense of Mariupol for two months and now continue to resist the invaders on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant.

The corresponding statement was made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an appeal to the authorities of Malta.

According to him, Ukraine uses all possible diplomatic channels to organize the evacuation of Ukrainian military from Mariupol.

"But Russia does not agree to any of the proposed options," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently also unable to de-blockade Mariupol in order to withdraw Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal.

He recalled that Ukraine called on international partners to transfer offensive weapons to it, but now they are not in the quantity that would allow Ukrainian troops to carry out an operation of this kind.

Recall, on May 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the country's authorities are working on preparing a new stage of evacuation from Azovstal in order to take out medical workers and wounded soldiers from there.

He stressed that the implementation of this operation also depends on the readiness of Russia.

Today, servicemen of the Azov special purpose regiment showed photographs of soldiers who are in the Azovstal underground with open wounds and no access to medical care.

And yesterday, May 9, Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, said that Russian troops launched a new assault on Azovstal.