Siberian Forests Are On Fire In Russia. There Is No One To Extinguish Them, Because Military In Ukraine

Russia cannot put out the forest fires in Siberia because the military units that usually fight them are now in Ukraine.

It is reported by The Independent.

Forest fires in Siberia occur in springs through autumns every year. But this time their area has increased. Usually, the military is involved to extinguish them.

“Because large fires often require military aircraft to detect and verify satellite reports, and fight fires in Siberia, it is doubtful that these forces will be available even in the summer if the war continues. So either there will be more fires ... or these aircraft and personnel will be taken away from the western front and brought to Siberia," Jessica McCarty, a climate researcher at the University of Miami, said.

Climatologists are worried that huge amounts of carbon dioxide are released into the air due to massive fires, which affects the melting of permafrost. This, in turn, leads to a new wave of fires.

Temperatures in the Arctic Circle hit a record 48 degrees Celsius during a "persistent heat" in Siberia last summer.

Photos and videos of the fires have been posted on social media.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 23, in the afternoon, Odesa was hit by several cruise missiles. As a result of the shelling, several infrastructure facilities were damaged, and local media reported that a residential building had been hit.

On Saturday, April 23, 4 civilians were killed and 9 were injured as a result of shelling by the invaders of settlements in Donetsk region.