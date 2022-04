Holy Fire Delivered To Ukraine By Road For First Time, Police Will Ensure Its Delivery To All Regions

For the first time, the Holy Fire was delivered to Ukraine by road, and the police will ensure its delivery to all regions of the country within a few hours.

Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police, announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“This year, for the first time, the Holy Fire did not arrive in our country by plane, but it was handed over by road to the border, and throughout Ukraine the patrol police ensure the delivery of the Holy Fire to all corners of our country. Now, during our conversation, the delivery of the Holy Fire is already taking place. Some cities have already received it, some are now waiting. All cities will receive the Holy Fire in just a few hours, which will be lit in all corners of our country," he said.

According to Biloshytskyi, 16,000 law enforcement officers are involved in maintaining law and order during the Easter holidays, patrolling the streets during worship services and monitoring curfews in the regions.

Biloshytskyi said that no excesses or extraordinary events were recorded, the celebration of Easter is peaceful and within the limits of legality.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on the eve of Easter, April 24.