Man Who Was Gunner Of Russian Grads On Skhidnyi Subdistrict Of Mariupol In 2015 Killed

Valerii Kirsanov, a man who in 2015 was a gunner of Russian missiles on the Skhidnyi subdistrict of Mariupol, was killed under shelling in Mariupol. Then, as a result of the shelling, 30 civilians were killed.

This was announced in Telegram by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

"In Mariupol, Valerii Kirsanov was killed from shelling by the Russian army, from Russian shells ... who in 2015 brought Russian Grads on the Skhidnyi subdistrict. He actually escaped punishment because of “Savchenko amendment," the statement says.

Recall that Kirsanov was sentenced to 9 years in prison, but he did not serve the entire term, but was released from prison in 2019 under the “Savchenko amendment”. His years in the remand prison were counted as two.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would withdraw from any negotiations with Russia if the Russians killed people in Mariupol or held a "referendum" somewhere in the temporarily occupied territory.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is not yet ready for a military operation to unblock Mariupol.