The Nova Poshta express delivery company has launched the delivery of personal belongings to European countries with discounts up to 80%.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Nova Poshta has launched a new service for Ukrainians - "Belongings from Home Abroad". Now you can send a suitcase or a box of personal belongings to one of 24 European countries with discounts from 50% to 80%. The discount level for sending parcels up to 30 kg depends on the weight of the shipment. When sending items weighing from 30 to 70 kg, the price depends on the delivery zone, which includes the country - the first or second. For example, from now on, the cost of a parcel with personal belongings from Ukraine to Poland weighing up to 2 kg is UAH 800, up to 10 kg – UAH 1,200, and if you send 30 kg - UAH 2,000,’ the statement says.

The tariff does not include possible duties and taxes that may be charged in the country of receipt.

Items under the new service can be sent to Poland, France, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania, Estonia, Croatia, etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 16, Nova Poshta resumed courier delivery throughout Kyiv region.

Nova Poshta resumed work of half of the network.

Nova Poshta is an operator in the market of express delivery of postal items in Ukraine, established in 2001; post offices are located in cities and towns throughout the country, and large freight offices are located in the industrial zones of regional centers.

The company also operates in Georgia and Moldova.

The owners of the company are Viacheslav Klymov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk.