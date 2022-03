The Nova Poshta Global company has resumed postal deliveries to Moldova.

The company announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

“Many Ukrainians have crossed the border since the beginning of the war and found refuge in Moldova. To support and help them settle down, we have resumed deliveries to this country. Customers can send parcels and cargo to Moldova from any operating branch of Nova Poshta or pre-order deliveries through their accounts on the company’s website,” the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Nova Poshta was established in 2001. It operates on the market of express postal delivery services in Ukraine. It has post offices in cities and towns throughout the country and large freight offices in the industrial zones of regional centers.

The company also operates in Georgia and Moldova.

The owners of the company are Viacheslav Klimov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk.