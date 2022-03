The Glovo goods delivery service has partially resumed its activities to provide essential services in 20 cities of the country, including Kyiv.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Glovo partially resumed its activities in Ukraine to provide essential services in 20 cities of the country, including Kyiv.

“The company's goal is to provide humanitarian support and essential logistics by connecting users and couriers with partner restaurants, pharmacies, grocery stores and community organizations,” the statement says.

Last week, after a thorough review, the company made its service available on a limited basis (from 10:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m.) in the cities of western and partly central Ukraine, as well as in several districts of Kyiv.

The move was prompted by increased demand for life-saving services for residents and community organizations who are unable to access food, medicine and essentials.

It is noted that Glovo is not seeking any financial benefit from the provision of these services in Ukraine and refuses the commission for using the platform for partners, public organizations and pharmacies.

The operating income of the company from deliveries to users will be donated to the Ukrainian public organization Turn Back Alive, which seeks to help the Ukrainian military.

Also, since the resumption of work in Ukraine, about a 1,000 partner locations have been presented in the application, and orders have been delivered by more than 700 couriers.

"For Kyiv residents, the Glovo app has a Health bubble with contact numbers of doctors of various profiles for free consultations. In a few days, this option will become available throughout Ukraine," the statement says.

The company added that during an air raid, the application automatically stops working and resumes after it ends.

During an alarm, all orders are canceled and money is returned to users.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Glovo delivery service started working in Ukraine in December 2018.