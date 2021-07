The Nova Poshta express delivery company states that two disciplinary proceedings were opened in the case of its fine for the amount of UAH 325.85 million, and the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection decided to suspend the execution of its decision.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Two disciplinary proceedings have been opened in the case. Separate commissions have been created to investigate the inspections of Nova Poshta in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region)," the statement reads.

It is noted that this became known at a meeting on July 9 of the co-owner of Nova Poshta Viacheslav Klimov with the chairperson of the Food Safety Service Vladyslava Mahaletska and Deputy Business Ombudsman in Ukraine Yaroslav Hrehirchak within the framework of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs.

So, the commission that investigated the case in Kharkiv had previously established numerous violations of the law during the audit - preliminary, the chairperson of the Food Safety Service will be recommended to completely cancel the decision on the fine in Kharkiv for the amount of UAH 151 million.

At the same time, the commission investigating the case in Chuhuiv continues to work and plans to complete the investigation by July 15.

Besides, the Food Safety Service will send a letter to the Executive Service to suspend the execution of the decision.

According to the statement, this is necessary so that a fine is not automatically levied from Nova Poshta while the case continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine says that the imposition of the toughest sanctions worth UAH 325.85 million by the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection against the Nova Poshta express delivery company goes in violation of the legislation.

Earlier, the Food Safety Service imposed a fine on Nova Poshta in the amount of UAH 325.85 million.

The authority stated that it carried out unscheduled inspections of two branches of Nova Poshta in Kharkiv, during which the company did not provide documents and explanations, which created obstacles for service officials during the inspection.

In turn, Nova Poshta stated that the reason for the fine was a client's complaint about damage to a parcel worth UAH 500.

At the same time, according to the company, the check of the branches was carried out in violation of the current legislation, and Nova Poshta is challenging the fine in the Kharkiv Regional Administrative Court.

