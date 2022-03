Russia To Attract 16,000 Former ISIS Fighters To Participate In War In Ukraine - Podoliak

Russia intends to attract 16,000 former ISIS fighters to participate in the war in Ukraine.

This was written in Twitter of Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Officials of the Russian Federation, including the Military Minister Shoigu, declared the urgent recruitment of 16,000 fighters of ex-ISIL for use against civilians in Ukraine," he wrote.

According to him, hiring the fighters of ISIL and Russian propaganda statements about chemical weapons indicate the intention to implement the “Syrian Scenario” in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News agency reported, Russia changed tactics and moved to the "Syrian option" - surrounding and terror of cities.