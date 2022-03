Russian planes attacked Belarus from Ukraine.

The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today at 2:30 p.m., the State Border Guard Service received information that Russian planes took off from the Dubrovitsa airfield (Belarus), entered the territory of Ukraine, turned around over our settlements Horodyshche and Tumen, after which they inflicted a fire defeat on the settlement of Kopani (Belarus)," the statement says.

The Air Force added that now the 9th border detachment is observing the occupation of this settlement by the enemy.

"This is a provocation! The goal is to draw the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus into a war with Ukraine!" the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff states that Kyiv, Mariupol, as well as advancement in the directions of Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk, Nikopol and Zaporizhia remain the main areas of concentration of the enemy’s efforts.