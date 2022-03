ATB States It Does Not Conduct Economic Activities In Occupied Territories Of Ukraine

The ATB-Market company states that it does not conduct any economic activity in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The ATB-Market company officially states that it does not conduct any economic activity in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the statement says.

Since the beginning of the large-scale military aggression, the stores of the ATB trading network have been working in an enhanced mode.

Their work schedule is adjusted in accordance with the region and location, as well as taking into account the escalation of hostilities.

Some shops in cities located in the zones of direct hostilities are closed.

The company takes such measures to prevent danger to employees and store visitors.

It is noted that when the situation stabilizes, they resume their activities.

"Shops located in the cities of temporary occupation are closed until the Ukrainian military-civilian administration regains control over the city," the company added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ATB-Market allowed withdrawing up to UAH 6,000 in cash at the cash desks of stores.