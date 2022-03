Ukrtelecom Temporarily Does Not Provide Telecom Services In Luhansk, Chernihiv And Sumy Regions Due To Active

The Ukrtelecom telecommunications company temporarily does not provide telecom services in Luhansk, Chernihiv and Sumy regions due to active hostilities.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of March 12, Ukrtelecom's national network is working.

"Due to active hostilities, there are temporarily no telecom services in Luhansk, Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Emergency teams are taking all possible measures to promptly restore communications in these regions," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a cyber attack was carried out earlier on the telecommunications company Ukrtelecom, and its consequences have already been eliminated.