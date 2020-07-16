Cabinet To Divide Regions Into Green, Yellow, Orange, And Red Zones And Introduce Restrictions Based On Situation In Specific Settlements – Presidential Office

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to divide Ukraine’s regions into green, yellow, orange, and red zones and impose coronavirus quarantine restrictions depending on the situations in specific settlements.

This was announced in a statement on the presidential website after a traditional conference call on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which was chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said that a resolution with amendments regarding the existence of quarantine in Ukraine as a whole has already been drafted. According to the document, regions will be divided into four zones – green, yellow, orange, and red – in which clear criteria regarding restrictions will apply. Restrictive measures will be introduced depending on the situation in a particular locality in a region," the statement said.

Zelenskyy called for extension of the quarantine for no longer than one month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv and seven regions have not met the criteria for relaxation of the coronavirus quarantine, which began on June 22, as of July 16.