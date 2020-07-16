Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3 Days In Row, Up 1.4% To 848 On July 15, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 20% To 18 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3 Days In Row, Up 1.4% To 848 On July 15, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2

On July 15, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 848 over July 14 to 56,445, and the number of deaths rose by 18 over July 14 to 1,445; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 1.4%, and the number of lethal cases rose by 20%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 16, there were 56,445 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,445 lethal cases; besides, 28,931 people had recovered.

On July 15, a total of 848 new coronavirus cases were registered, 800 people recovered, and 18 people died.

Therefore, on July 15, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (848 vs 800).

The share of new cases as at July 15 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 14.

As at the morning of July 16, the number of active sick (coronavirus-infected people less those, who recovered and died) made 26,076 people, 0.1% more over July 15.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (7,622), the city of Kyiv (6,613) and Chernivtsi region (5,232).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 4,852 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 4,166 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 3,242, Kyiv region – 3,144, Volyn region – 3,147, Kharkiv region – 2,845, Odesa region – 2,375, Ternopil region – 2,337, Vinnytsia region – 2,221, Zhytomyr region – 1,569, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,163 cases.

A total of 930 cases have been recorded in Khmelnytskyi region, 783 cases – Cherkasy region, 776 cases – Donetsk region, 675 cases – Kirovohrad region, 642 cases – Zaporizhia region, 628 cases – Chernihiv region, 498 cases – Mykolayiv region, 348 cases – Sumy region, 343 cases – Poltava region, 206 cases – Kherson region and 98 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 14, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 836 over July 13 to 55,607, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 13 to 1,427; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose 31%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 7.1% over the respective number on July 13.

On July 13, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 638 over July 12 to 54,771, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over July 12 to 1,412; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 4.2%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 6.7%.