From now on, territorial recruitment centers will prohibit evaders from driving through court

From now on, the Territorial recruitment and social support centers can, through the court, prohibit those who evade mobilization from driving.

This is stated in the law on mobilization, which entered into force today, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the territorial recruitment centers were allowed through the court to ban citizens who evade mobilization from driving.

The lawsuit is submitted to the court of first instance within 30 days from the day of the occurrence of the grounds that give the territorial recruitment and social support center the right to present legal claims.

Restrictions on driving transport are established for the period until the fulfillment or withdrawal of the requirement of the territorial recruitment and social support center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the resolution to the law on mobilization states that all business vehicles, including passenger cars, must be registered in the military register.

After the law on improvement of mobilization entered into force on May 18, certain categories of citizens of draft age must carry military registration documents when crossing the border.